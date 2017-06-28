Police: Body of missing man found in Kalamazoo Co. field
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a body found in a field in Wakeshma Township has been identified as a missing man. The body of Ronald French was found Monday evening in a field in the Fulton area.
