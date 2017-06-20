Op-Ed Contributor: As Government Retrenches, Philanthropy Booms
Last year, as Kalamazoo, Mich., struggled with a budget deficit and other economic woes, two local philanthropists stepped forward, pledging $70 million to improve the city's fortunes. Earlier in 2016, a group of foundations put up even more money to help another troubled Michigan city, Flint, recover from the contamination of its water supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC