Once again X-train derailed in KalamazooSunday, June 18KALAMAZOO...

The X-Train reappeared, this time on Kalamazoo's west side Saturday night, and Public Safety assembled another effort to break up the rolling alcohol and drug party, making multiple arrests, seizing a number of cars and issuing a number of citations. Public Safety began receiving noise complaints from Homeowners about cars taking over a parking lot on Sage Street off West Main near Drake just before midnight.

