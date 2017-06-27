Mulch plant fire sends smoke miles away, expected to continue
But in the case of smoke hanging around in the Kalamazoo area, the fire is about 40 miles south, where firefighters are monitoring a mulch plant expected to burn for about a week. Kalamazoo-area residents have asked about the smell of smoke and police agencies in the area have received multiple reports about it, the Western Michigan University Police Department reports.
