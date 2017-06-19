May Unemployment Rates Increase in Majority of Michigan's Regional Labor Markets
Lansing Seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates in May rose moderately in 13 of the state's 17 major labor market areas, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Total employment and workforce levels went up in most regions over the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|5 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC