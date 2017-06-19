May Unemployment Rates Increase in Ma...

May Unemployment Rates Increase in Majority of Michigan's Regional Labor Markets

Lansing Seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates in May rose moderately in 13 of the state's 17 major labor market areas, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Total employment and workforce levels went up in most regions over the month.

