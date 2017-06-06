Mary Harris

Survivors include her husband, Alonzo Harris; son, Thomas E. Harris of Lafayette; daughter, Sarah A. Harris of Columbus; sisters, Donna Mize and Mary Margaret Mize, both of Seymour and Linda Mize of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the Easyville Church of Christ, conducted by the Rev.

