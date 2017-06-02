Man Dies After Falling From Boat At West MI Marina
From the Associated Press - Authorities say a 71-year-old man has died after falling from a sailboat while working on the vessel at a marina in southwestern Michigan. The Allegan County sheriff's department says John Edward DeBoer, of Kalamazoo, was found in Kalamazoo Lake less than 15 minutes after falling Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|14 hr
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May 9
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr '17
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC