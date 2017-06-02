Man Dies After Falling From Boat At W...

Man Dies After Falling From Boat At West MI Marina

From the Associated Press - Authorities say a 71-year-old man has died after falling from a sailboat while working on the vessel at a marina in southwestern Michigan. The Allegan County sheriff's department says John Edward DeBoer, of Kalamazoo, was found in Kalamazoo Lake less than 15 minutes after falling Thursday.

