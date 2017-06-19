LARA Summarily Suspends Kalamazoo County Child Care Group Home License

June 20, 2017 The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Bureau of Community and Health Systems , issued an order of summary suspension and notice of intent to revoke the license of a Kalamazoo County group child care home provider, Tracey Perry, #DG390081859, 1109 Reed Avenue, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001. This action resulted from a recent complaint investigation of the group child care home.

