LARA Summarily Suspends Kalamazoo County Child Care Group Home License
June 20, 2017 The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Bureau of Community and Health Systems , issued an order of summary suspension and notice of intent to revoke the license of a Kalamazoo County group child care home provider, Tracey Perry, #DG390081859, 1109 Reed Avenue, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49001. This action resulted from a recent complaint investigation of the group child care home.
