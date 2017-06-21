KDPS: Thieves ram car into pawn shop

Three people were arrested early Wednesday and a fourth suspect is still being sought after allegedly ramming a stolen car into a pawn shop so they could burglarize it. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says its officers were called to T&T Pawn Brokers on S. Westnedge Avenue north of W. Kilgore Road just before 5 a.m. when a burglary alarm went off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.