KDPS: Thieves ram car into pawn shop

20 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

Three people were arrested early Wednesday and a fourth suspect is still being sought after allegedly ramming a stolen car into a pawn shop so they could burglarize it. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says its officers were called to T&T Pawn Brokers on S. Westnedge Avenue north of W. Kilgore Road just before 5 a.m. when a burglary alarm went off.

