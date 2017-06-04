Kalamazoo shots fired call leads to s...

Kalamazoo shots fired call leads to standoff, felonious assault arrest

At 3:46 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of Oakland Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers interviewed three people who reported being shot at by a man with a gun.

