Kalamazoo Pride 2017 draws visitors w...

Kalamazoo Pride 2017 draws visitors with fun, laughs and community

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Music filled the air, glitter launched from hand held canons and rainbow flags dominated the scene at the "Love Who You Are" themed Kalamazoo Pride 2017. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the festival and featured live music, more than 80 vendors and food and drinks at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor Jun 2 marvinlzinn 1
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May '17 ME JULIO 76
Animal cruelty May '17 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr '17 Pinkie 826
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr '17 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr '17 Rick 1
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC