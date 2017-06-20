Kalamazoo Pride 2017 draws visitors with fun, laughs and community
Music filled the air, glitter launched from hand held canons and rainbow flags dominated the scene at the "Love Who You Are" themed Kalamazoo Pride 2017. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the festival and featured live music, more than 80 vendors and food and drinks at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr '17
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC