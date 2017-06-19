Kalamazoo police crack down on illegal X-Train activity

Kalamazoo police cracked down on illegal activity associated with an "X-Train" gathering, making arrests across the city into the early hours of Sunday morning. According to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, around 11:47 p.m. Saturday, police received several calls from residents on North Sage Street that vehicles and non-residents had taken over a nearby parking lot.

