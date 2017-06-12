Kalamazoo opening some hydrants to beat the heat
The City of Kalamazoo is reminding people to not do that, as it can cause traffic problems, underground pipes can break, and people can be injured. However, since it is really hot out there, the city is opening some hydrants Monday for residents to find relief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC