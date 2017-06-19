Kalamazoo considers municipal ID card program before vote in July
After reporting its initial findings in March, a task force was given 90 days to more substantively answer questions posed by the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. Tuesday, Commissioner Tracy Hall confidently presented a draft resolution based on months of extensive work by residents, community organizations, regional partners and elected officials.
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
