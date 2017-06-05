Hope remains that missing teacher will be found safe

A red ribbon on a chair marked the place where Theresa Lockhart would have sat during the Schoolcraft High School graduation on Sunday, June 4. It weighed heavy on their hearts this weekend, Stitt said, because on Friday, June 2, police notified him they believed the teacher may have been killed. Theresa Lockhart, a high school Spanish teacher and National Honor Society sponsor, vanished May 18, police have said.

