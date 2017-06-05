Historic WMU building's green renovation earns top honor
The university was notified June 2 by the U.S. Green Building Council that the renovated building is the first Leadership in Environment and Energy Design Platinum building in Kalamazoo County. Heritage Hall, opened in 1905 and renovated in 2015, was WMU's first building and sits atop Prospect Hill, overlooking downtown Kalamazoo.
