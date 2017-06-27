Gun seized in routine traffic stop
Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were trolling for speeders in the 1400 block of Alamo Avenue on the hilly portion near Douglas after complaints from homeowners when they caught a big fish. They asked the 31-year-old driver, a man from Indiana to exit the vehicle and soon after a struggle began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC