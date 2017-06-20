Greensky Bluegrass to play Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard

The Kalamazoo, Michigan band will perform Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. The opener has not yet been announced. Band members Anders Beck , Michael Arlen Bont , Dave Bruzza , Mike Devol and Paul Hoffman clearly like the area, or simply like working with the promoter Creative Concerts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.