Grandville motorcyclist crashes near Kalamazoo
A high speed motorcycle crash on I-94 has left a Grandville man with life-threatening injuries after he lost control and crashed his 2009 Indian in the west bound lane. Witnesses told Portage investigators that for some reason, the 55-year-old motorcyclist skidded from the right lane all the way across the other two lanes and crashed into the concrete median west of Portage Road.
