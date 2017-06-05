Grandville motorcyclist crashes near Kalamazoo

A high speed motorcycle crash on I-94 has left a Grandville man with life-threatening injuries after he lost control and crashed his 2009 Indian in the west bound lane. Witnesses told Portage investigators that for some reason, the 55-year-old motorcyclist skidded from the right lane all the way across the other two lanes and crashed into the concrete median west of Portage Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.