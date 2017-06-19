Funeral service honors Chief Ed Switalski, a 'great man'

Wednesday, June 14, was the last time she spoke those words to Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski, 55. He was killed that night, hit by vehicle while responding to a crash near mile marker 81 on I-94. After his body was carried through Kalamazoo County in a massive funeral procession Wednesday, June 21, Switalski was given a hero's funeral at Wings Event Center.

