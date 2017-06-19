Funeral service honors Chief Ed Switalski, a 'great man'
Wednesday, June 14, was the last time she spoke those words to Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski, 55. He was killed that night, hit by vehicle while responding to a crash near mile marker 81 on I-94. After his body was carried through Kalamazoo County in a massive funeral procession Wednesday, June 21, Switalski was given a hero's funeral at Wings Event Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC