Fundraiser to help memorial for Kalamazoo bicyclists killed a year ago

13 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The Chain Gang and Kalamazoo Strong are holding the fundraiser at Arcadia Ales to raise money for a memorial statue, remembering the five bicyclists killed in a crash on June 7, 2016. The Chain Gang is a biking group that meets periodically for rides around the Kalamazoo area.

