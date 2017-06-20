Flosstradamus Presents New Single 'How You Gon' Do That' Featuring Cara
FLOSSTRADAMUS today returns with his new single "How You Gon' Do That" featuring Cara. It demonstrates another musical direction Flosstradamus will be taking while still releasing the hard-hitting trap bangers he's become known for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|13 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC