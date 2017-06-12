Firefighters step up to help after ch...

Firefighters step up to help after chief's roadside death on I-94

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MLive.com

In the days since the tragic death of a fire chief, the brotherhood of firefighters is stepping in to make sure the town is covered. Firefighters from every Kalamazoo County department are helping Comstock meet its fire coverage needs through Saturday morning, June 17, said Texas Township Fire Chief Chad Tackett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Jun 13 CDN 46
Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11) Jun 13 CDN 7
News Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor Jun 2 marvinlzinn 1
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May '17 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May '17 ME JULIO 76
Animal cruelty May '17 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr '17 Pinkie 826
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC