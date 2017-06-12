Firefighters step up to help after chief's roadside death on I-94
In the days since the tragic death of a fire chief, the brotherhood of firefighters is stepping in to make sure the town is covered. Firefighters from every Kalamazoo County department are helping Comstock meet its fire coverage needs through Saturday morning, June 17, said Texas Township Fire Chief Chad Tackett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC