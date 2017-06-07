Father convicted in sona s death gets...

Father convicted in sona s death gets new trial

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

A Kalamazoo man serving life in prison for the 2013 death of his 2-year-old son will be getting a new trial. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Brian Keith Roberts should get a new trial for the murder of 2-year-old Nehemiah Dodd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor Jun 2 marvinlzinn 1
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May 9 ME JULIO 76
Animal cruelty May '17 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr '17 Pinkie 826
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr '17 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr '17 Rick 1
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC