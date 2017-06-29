Family: Missing Kzoo Co. man found de...

Family: Missing Kzoo Co. man found dead a homicide

Thursday Jun 29

The family of a missing Kalamazoo County man whose body was found Monday say the sheriff's department is treating the case as a homicide investigation. A farm worker found Ronald French's body in a line of trees between two fields near E. V Avenue and S. 45th Street in Wakeshma Township.

