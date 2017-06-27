Eastern Michigan Announces New Athletic Director
Eastern Michigan President James M. Smith announced today that Eastern Michigan's 14th Athletic Director would be Scott Wetherbee. Mr. Wetherbee, 41, comes to Eastern Michigan from Mississippi State University where he was serving as Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs and Deputy Director of Athletics.
