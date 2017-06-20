Driver in Sunday's fatal wreck identified

Kalamazoo Public Safety has confirmed the name of the at-fault driver who died after he raced into a busy intersection on Sunday, crashing into two other vehicles. Lt. Brad Misner said it will be 6 to 8 weeks before they will know if 27-year-old Travis Wiley Gates of Portage was intoxicated when he drove his bright yellow Chevrolet Cobalt into traffic at Burdick and Cork streets.

