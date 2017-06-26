Driver arrested with stolen gun after fight with police
An Indiana man was arrested with a stolen gun during a traffic stop after fighting with police, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. About 11:55 p.m. Monday, June 26, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were conducting speed enforcement in the 1400 block of Alamo Avenue following citizen complaints about speeding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC