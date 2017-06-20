Downtown wine, cocktail lounge's liqu...

Downtown wine, cocktail lounge's liquor license gets Kalamazoo OK

Last month, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a redevelopment liquor license application for Bird Nest, LLC to create a wine, cocktail and dining lounge at 128 Portage Road. "The Stamped Robin" would offer an intimate experience, with classic music played from vinyl recordings and an aperitif menu that features a comprehensive wine and cocktail list.

