Deputies seek suspect in Kzoo Co. hot...

Deputies seek suspect in Kzoo Co. hotel robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WOODTV.com

It happened around at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Baymont Inn, located at 2203 S. 11th Street in Oshtemo Township, near Kalamazoo. A man reached over the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash out of the register, according to a Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor Jun 2 marvinlzinn 1
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May 9 ME JULIO 76
Animal cruelty May '17 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr '17 Pinkie 826
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr '17 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr '17 Rick 1
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC