Deadly Van Buren County Crash Under Investigation

A deadly crash in Antwerp Township on Saturday is under investigation. 30-year-old Alex Yeider of Paw Paw was killed when his vehicle was broadsided by another driven by an 18-year-old from Paw Paw shortly before 7 pm at the intersection of 32nd Street and 45th Avenue.

