Cities Across Michigan Unite to Host Pride Events
"Love Who You Are" was the theme at the Kalamazoo Pride held at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo June 9-10. This year's 10th annual festival featured live music, more than 80 vendors and food and drinks.
