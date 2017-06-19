Big funeral planned for today

Big funeral planned for today

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Flags are flying at half-staff in Kalamazoo County and around the state for Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski, who will be saluted today at a memorial service at Wings Event Center. Switalski is being remembered widely as a kind and generous man who was dedicated to public service and was actively working to save lives and help the victims of crashes on Interstate 94. Hhe was struck by a motorist who lost control of their vehicle on the freeway a week ago today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Jun 13 CDN 46
Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11) Jun 13 CDN 7
News Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor Jun 2 marvinlzinn 1
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May '17 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May '17 ME JULIO 76
Animal cruelty May '17 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr '17 Pinkie 826
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC