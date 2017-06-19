Big funeral planned for today

Flags are flying at half-staff in Kalamazoo County and around the state for Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski, who will be saluted today at a memorial service at Wings Event Center. Switalski is being remembered widely as a kind and generous man who was dedicated to public service and was actively working to save lives and help the victims of crashes on Interstate 94. Hhe was struck by a motorist who lost control of their vehicle on the freeway a week ago today.

