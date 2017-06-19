Big funeral planned for today
Flags are flying at half-staff in Kalamazoo County and around the state for Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski, who will be saluted today at a memorial service at Wings Event Center. Switalski is being remembered widely as a kind and generous man who was dedicated to public service and was actively working to save lives and help the victims of crashes on Interstate 94. Hhe was struck by a motorist who lost control of their vehicle on the freeway a week ago today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC