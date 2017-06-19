Bernie Sanders inspires millennial's ...

Bernie Sanders inspires millennial's challenge to Fred Upton in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: MLive.com

Eponine Garrod , a Pfizer quality control tester and grassroots progressive, is running for Rep. Fred Upton's seat in Congress. Upton, 64, has represented Michigan's 6th District longer than Garrod has been alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This mother is looking for the lost necklace th... Thu Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Jun 13 CDN 46
Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11) Jun 13 CDN 7
News Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor Jun 2 marvinlzinn 1
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May '17 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May '17 ME JULIO 76
Animal cruelty May '17 Aware 1
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC