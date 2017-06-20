As peregrine falcons fly the nest here's how to help if one is grounded
Three of Kalamazoo's newest endangered residents are growing up and starting to leave the nest, but they might need some help from the public as they take flight. Peregrine falcons hatched outside the 13th floor of the Fifth Third Bank building downtown are starting to venture away from their nesting box.
