Armed robbery outside Comstock bank
A restaurant employee making his daily delivery to the night depository was intercepted by a pair of armed robbers early Saturday morning on Kalamazoo's east side and forced to surrender the nightly cash deposit. It happened in the 5600 block of Gull Road in Comstock right around 3:25 in the morning.
