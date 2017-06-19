Animal adoption, vet partnerships sou...

Animal adoption, vet partnerships sought with plan for $5M shelter

Kalamazoo County will seek to strengthen partnerships with community shelters and adoption organizations as it prepares to design a new animal services facility . During the last four months, stakeholders and elected officials on the Kalamazoo County Animal Services Advisory Board worked to identify problems with the current shelter and animal enforcement efforts .

