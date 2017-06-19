All 7 children in U.S. 131 crash that injured 12 expected to survive
Authorities say the children were among 12 people injured in total when a southbound vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man, went out of control at about noon on June 21, crashed through the highway median and collided with two northbound vehicles. The crash occurred on U.S. 131 at Mile Marker 41. That is north of M-43 , which is Exit 38. According to deputies, those injured included youngsters ages 6 months, 2 years, 4 years, 5 years, 7 years, 10 years and 13 years.
