52 bike racks coming to downtown Kala...

52 bike racks coming to downtown Kalamazoo this summer

Andrew Haan, president of Downtown Kalamazoo, Inc., said the downtown needs to be "as welcoming as possible" for an increasing population of recreational and commuter cyclists of all ages, skill-levels, and destinations. To this end, the city of Kalamazoo, DKI, Complete Streets Coalition and Bronson Healthcare Group partnered to increase bike parking in high-traffic locations in the city.

