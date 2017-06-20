20-year-old murder suspect to stand t...

20-year-old murder suspect to stand trial for April 10 shooting

A man facing murder and gun charges in connection with the April 10 shooting death of a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Kalamazoo County District Court on Wednesday and is headed to high court to stand trial. Deonte Burdine, 20, of Kalamazoo, waived his right on June 14 to a preliminary examination on an open murder charge as well as one count of assault with intent to commit murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

