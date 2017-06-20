20-year-old murder suspect to stand trial for April 10 shooting
A man facing murder and gun charges in connection with the April 10 shooting death of a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Kalamazoo County District Court on Wednesday and is headed to high court to stand trial. Deonte Burdine, 20, of Kalamazoo, waived his right on June 14 to a preliminary examination on an open murder charge as well as one count of assault with intent to commit murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Tue
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC