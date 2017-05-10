Zoetis plans to expand locally

Zoetis Inc. says it plans to invest $64.5-million on two new production lines to make oral tablets and chewable medicines for pets at its manufacturing facilities in Kalamazoo County. The Pfizer spin-off firm currently employs 265 in its manufacturing facilities, about 700 at its research and administration offices downtown and a research farm in Richland.

