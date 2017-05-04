Western Michigan University and Aquinas College launch partnership

School officials take part in the announcement and signing of an engineering partnership between Western Michigan University and and Aquinas College at the college's Donnelly Center on Wednesday, May 3. Pictured are, from left to right, Western Michigan University Extended University Programs Associate Provost Dr. Dawn Gaymer, WMU President Dr. John M. Dunn, Aquinas College President Dr. Juan Olivarez and Aquinas Vice President and Provost Dr. Stephen Barrows. (Courtesy GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Students pursuing an engineering degree can now attend Aquinas College in Grand Rapids through a new partnership with Western Michigan University.

