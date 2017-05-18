Watson's to open its first Kalamazoo-...

Watson's to open its first Kalamazoo-area home entertainment store

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MLive.com

Watson's plans to open its first home entertainment solutions store in Kalamazoo County late this month by reutilizing the former ABC Warehouse store space in Portage. Watson's will lease nearly 25,000 square feet of space at 6695 S. Westnedge Ave., according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, the commercial real estate company that brokered the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May 9 ME JULIO 78
Animal cruelty May 4 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr 30 Pinkie 826
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr 23 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr 21 Rick 1
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr '17 East Point Dr 56
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kalamazoo County was issued at May 21 at 10:50AM EDT

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC