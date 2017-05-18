Watson's to open its first Kalamazoo-area home entertainment store

Watson's plans to open its first home entertainment solutions store in Kalamazoo County late this month by reutilizing the former ABC Warehouse store space in Portage. Watson's will lease nearly 25,000 square feet of space at 6695 S. Westnedge Ave., according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, the commercial real estate company that brokered the deal.

