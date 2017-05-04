Vietnamese restaurant Pho On The Block opens in Washington Square
Pho On The Block, a new Vietnamese and Asian food restaurant, was set for a grand opening this afternoon in Kalamazoo's Edison Neighborhood. The eatery will utilize a 1,356-square-foot renovated space at 1301 Portage St. in the Washington Square area, the northernmost portion of the Edison Neighborhood.
