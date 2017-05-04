Vietnamese restaurant Pho On The Bloc...

Vietnamese restaurant Pho On The Block opens in Washington Square

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: MLive.com

Pho On The Block, a new Vietnamese and Asian food restaurant, was set for a grand opening this afternoon in Kalamazoo's Edison Neighborhood. The eatery will utilize a 1,356-square-foot renovated space at 1301 Portage St. in the Washington Square area, the northernmost portion of the Edison Neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) 4 hr LEO 477 73
Animal cruelty 21 hr Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr 30 Pinkie 826
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr 23 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr 21 Rick 1
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr 18 East Point Dr 56
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kalamazoo County was issued at May 04 at 9:27PM EDT

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC