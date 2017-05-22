Victim in weather related accident wa...

Victim in weather related accident was from Athens Saturday, May 20

PAVILLION TWP, KALAMAZOO CO, MI - The name of an Athens man who was killed in a freak two vehicle accident in Kalamazoo County Thursday has been released. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department says the fatal victim was 52-year-old Neal Banks.

