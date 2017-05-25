Van Buren County approves administrator contract with John Faul

The Van Buren County Board of Commissioners approved a $115,000 contract with its new administrator, long-time Kalamazoo County Deputy Administrator John Faul. After announcing his retirement from Kalamazoo government, Faul accepted an offer to reclaim his old job in Van Buren County on May 9. He will end his nine-year career in Kalamazoo County on June 2 and begin in Van Buren County on June 5. The Board of Commissioners approved the two-year contract, which expires on Dec. 31, 2019, during its May 23 meeting.

