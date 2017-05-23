Underground natural gas pipelines to be replaced in Kalamazoo area
Consumers Energy is investing $440 million to enhance its natural gas pipes throughout Lower Michigan, including four projects in Southwest Michigan. Two of the projects are in the city of Kalamazoo while the other area work will be done in Hartford and Dectaur in Van Buren County.
