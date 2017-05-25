Three-day training session in Marshal...

Three-day training session in Marshall building confidence in police dogs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Dozens of dogs darted into the Kalamazoo River Thursday afternoon, biting a man in the forearm. He wore a pad around his arm and critiqued the dog's the bite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May 9 ME JULIO 76
Animal cruelty May 4 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr '17 Pinkie 826
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr '17 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr '17 Rick 1
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr '17 East Point Dr 56
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC