Tempers flare outside Kalamazoo County Board meeting
The argument in front of the Kalamazoo County Administration Building was between Kalamazoo County Commissioner Stephanie Moore and Kalamazoo City Commissioner Shannon Sykes. It took place between the county board's Meeting of the Whole in the afternoon and their regular evening meeting.
