Teen killed in Times Square crash is from MI
The teen girl who was killed when a man drove his car the wrong way up a street in Times Square is from Michigan, according to the New York Post . According to the Post , 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was visiting New York City with her 13-year-old sister when the crash happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May 9
|ME JULIO
|78
|Animal cruelty
|May 4
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 30
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC